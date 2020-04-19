The current head of Beats, Luke Wood, will step down at the end of April, and the chief of Apple Music has been the chosen one to take over this brand.

Not so long ago, Apple VP Eddy Cue sent an email to Beats employees telling them that Oliver Schusser was going to be the new head of Beats starting next month. The guys over at CNET reported on this leaked email, and they also confirmed it.

“A Beats spokesperson confirmed to CNET that Schusser will lead Beats after Wood’s departure on April 30. Schusser will also continue to run Apple Music and International Content, reporting to Cue. The consolidation is a homecoming of sorts for Apple Music, which was built on the backbone of the earlier Beats Music streaming service.”

The internal email also mentioned that Apple was going to remain “committed to the Beats brand and the importance of maintaining its role firmly in the music portfolio.” Eddy Cue also mentioned Shusser’s success with Apple Music and what he wishes to achieve.

“Since taking on the Apple Music business a little over a year ago, Apple Music has achieved steady growth under Oliver’s leadership. He’s passionate about music and the Beats brand. He’s equally passionate about building a strong, collaborative culture with his team.” Schusser has also been called “a partner, a great listener, and a champion of innovation,” which could be great considering the success of recent Beats products.

Source 9to5Mac

Via CNET