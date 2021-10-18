Apple started its ‘Unleashed’ event with a focus on Music. Ahead of introducing AirPods 3 and new HomePod mini colors, the Cupertino giant announced a new Apple Music plan called the “Voice Plan.” Priced at $4.99 per month in the United States, Apple Music Voice Plan will allow users to access the whole of the Apple Music library using just only the voice assistant, such as Siri. It’ll be available only on Apple devices and not on Android devices, unlike other Apple Music plans.

apple music plans updated

Apple says users on the Voice Plan will only be able to access the Apple Music library using only the voice. But unlike introducing ads or any other quirks on the service, Apple will be providing access to the whole Apple Music library to the Voice plan subscriber. You’ll be able to play all songs, playlists, radio stations, and everything on Apple Music using Siri.

Apple Music will be available in 17 countries at the start with the service expanding to more countries “soon.” The Apple Music Voice Plan costs the lowest in all of the Apple Music plan offerings at $4.99 per month. Apple hasn’t announced pricing for other countries just yet. We’ll make sure to update this article as soon as the pricing for new plan for other countries is available.

With the introduction of the new plan, Apple Music now has three plans: $4.99/month for the Voice Plan, $9.99/month for the Individual plan, and $14.99/month for the Family plan.




