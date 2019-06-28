Apple Music now has 60 million subscribers

The fact that Apple Music has surpassed Spotify in subscribers in the United States has been known since April, and the two companies are battling it out even in front of authorities. At that time, Apple Music had 50 million subscribers, which is the last known subscriber count for the iPhone-maker’s music streaming offering.

Now, after almost three months, Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue says Apple Music has surpassed 60 million subscribers. The information comes from a recent interview with the executive who talked about the 10 million the service gained. It is still far from Spotify’s more than 100 million, but it’s a steady growth.

In the Apple ecosystem, Apple Music is the number one streaming service — Eddy Cue

Apple is expected to grow its subscriber base as it is offering Shazam users free trials, and will replace iTunes with Apple Music in the next version of macOS, codenamed Catalina.