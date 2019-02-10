Apple tries to grow Apple Music market share by offering second trial

Apple is offering a 3-month trial for its Apple Music offering. You can use the service without any limitations, for free, during those three months. At the end of the trial period, you can continue using the service for your regular monthly or yearly subscription, or you can cancel, without being charged.

Several people are reporting Push Notifications landing on their phones to try Apple Music. What’s interesting, is that these people were at one point either Apple Music subscribers, or opted out before the trial period ended. What’s even more interesting is that Apple seems to offer a second 3-month trial to people who already took advantage of that.

Apple Music has managed to snatch a comfortable position on the market, but with heavy competition from Amazon, Google, and Spotify, the iPhone-maker is obviously doing everything in its power to get back its former users, or lure new users and lock them into a subscription.

Have you received Apple Music notifications like the ones below? Let us know!