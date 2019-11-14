Apple Music Replay
With services like Apple Music, you have access to millions and millions of songs and albums. Music discovery allows you to come across new artists and songs, but you can just as well play your favorites.

Apple Music Replay is a fun way, just introduced by Apple, for you to look back at your listening history. It will create a special mix (playlist) containing the songs that you’ve listened to most, having them in one single place.

You’ll get a playlist for every year you’ve been subscribed to Apple Music, starting from 2019, and going all the way back to the year you subscribed.

In addition to the playlist, Apple Music Replay will also show you the top artists and albums of the year, according to your listening history, with other fun statistics like how many artists, albums, and playlists you’ve consumed. You can check Apple Music Replay out by following this link.

