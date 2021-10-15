Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been very popular and in-demand ever since its release, however, it’s been extremely hard or near impossible to get your hands on it due to the current situation. Many games come with Spotify integration that lets you listen to music, but the platform still lacks other big names such as Apple Music, Deezer, TIDAL, and many more.

That might change very soon, as Apple Music might finally make it to the gaming platform once and for all. A user on Reddit (spotted by TheVerge, via XDA-Developers) found the Apple Music app when setting up a new PlayStation 5 account. It didn’t run when clicked on the application, and the pop-up window said, “This is only playable on PS4.” Neither the user nor Eurogamer managed to get the app to work, and it’s important to know that most apps are simply ported over from the PlayStation 4, so a little bit of extra work may be required in order to enable the app to work on the new generation of consoles.

It’s currently unclear when Apple may launch its Apple Music app on the PlayStation 5, and whether any games will have any sort of integration such as Spotify, but there’s a chance that you might soon be able to listen to your favorite Apple Music tracks, playlists and stations on the PlayStation 5 gaming console. The feature seems to be ready, and it’s likely just waiting for the final approval to be released on the console, and we might see it publicly appear in the coming weeks.

There’s also a chance that Apple might say something about this new feature at its Unleashed event, which is happening next week on October 18, where the company is expected to unveil the new 14-inch and 16-inch new M1X MacBook Pro devices, a new Mac Mini, and updated AirPods 3 wireless earbuds.