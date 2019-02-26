Apple Music on Google Home devices might be coming soon

You’ll soon be able to listen to Apple Music on your Google Home devices, if a recent report is accurate. Apple Music is apparently listed within the Google Home app on iOS. The option is there, it can be selected, but it can’t be linked to a Google Home device at the moment.

Apple Music was listed on older versions of the app as well, granted, in a different section. Having the option in the main section of the app suggests that Apple might be working on integrating Apple Music with Google Home devices. Amazon’s Echo already integrates with Apple Music and users are able to use Alexa in order to listen to content. This might soon be an option with Google Assistant as well, on Google Home devices, if the report is accurate.

Expanding to Google Home devices will make Apple Music part of the services which are enabled and working, like Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, and Deezer.