Apple Music could soon offer Chromecast compatibility

Apple Music is currently available in Android phone, tablets and Chromebooks. As a matter of fact, Apple just recently updated its Apple Music app on the Google Play Store to bring a fresher look, better personalized content, and squash some bugs. However, deep inside the APK, which was decompiled by the folks at 9to5google, are a couple of strings which could indicate Chromecast compatibility sometime in the future.

These strings include “Stream your favorite music from your device to your TV”, “Enable Chromecast”, and “Chromecast Error”. However, this doesn’t mean that the feature will be enabled soon, if ever. Still, Apple is focusing more and more on its services, and wants to make them available to an ever-growing audience pool, which could include adding compatibility to new hardware, like Chromecast dongles, speakers, smart displays or TVs.

