We recently received information that Apple is planning to launch new products and a new music service as soon as next Tuesday. If these rumors turn out to be real, we could finally get an AirPods refresh and a new HiFi streaming option for Apple Music. Now, we’re still not certain about the possible launch of the AirPods 3, but it seems that the new music service is coming indeed, as it has now been spotted on the Beta version of Music Apple for Android.

The first time we received information about Apple Music getting HiFi streaming options was within the iOS 14.6 beta. But things get more interesting as the guys over at 9to5Google have found the evidence that Apple is also working to give Android users the same lossless audio streaming options. This information was found in one of the latest Apple Music 3.6.0 Beta uploaded by Google to the Play Store. Apparently, the Apple Music app will gain HiFi streaming options in the near future to join or to replace one of the current options, which allow users to choose between higher quality audio and reduced data usage.

“Lossless audio files preserve every detail of the original file. Turning this on will consume significantly more data.

Lossless audio files will use significantly more space on your device. 10 GB of space could store approximately: – 3000 songs at high quality – 1000 songs with lossless – 200 songs with hi-res lossless

Lossless streaming will consume significantly more data. A 3-minute song will be approximately: – 1.5 MB with high efficiency- 6 MB with high quality at 256 kbps- 36 MB with lossless at 24-bit/48 kHz- 145 MB with hi-res lossless at 24-bit/192 kHz Support varies and depends on song availability, network conditions, and connected speaker or headphone capability.”

It’s still unclear whether Android users will get Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio support, as this feature has only been found on the latest iOS beta 14.6 Beta. But whatever the case, we could get lucky, and everything we want to know may be revealed in the upcoming days.

Source 9to5Google

Via MacRumors