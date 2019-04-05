Apple Music beats Spotify in the United States

The Wall Street Journal is citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter who claim that Apple Music, the iPhone-maker’s streaming music offering, has surpassed Spotify in the United States. We are talking about paid subscribers, in a situation that represents a shift in the streaming industry, one that leaves a mark on the international competition.

The report also suggests that Apple’s offering has been adding subscribers, in markets that matter, at a much faster pace than Spotify. We’re looking at 2.6% to 3% for Apple, versus 1.5% to 2% for Spotify.

Apple Music is Spotify’s strongest competitor, but there are other players in the ring as well, including Google Play Music, and Amazon’s own service. Even though there’s plenty of space on the market for all players, with a huge potential for users, the competition is fierce for domination, mostly impacting record label deals and agreements.