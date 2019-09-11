Apple Music available on the web, on any browser, on any device

Apple is switching gears as it tightens up competition against Spotify, by launching a web-based version of its Apple Music streaming service. Accessible at beta.music.apple.com, as its name implies, is still in beta, but it basically has the looks of the upcoming macOS Catalina Music app, except that it runs inside any browser, on any device.

It offers access to the entire Apple Music catalogue of titles, including tracks users have uploaded to their libraries. There are still missing features, but The Verge reports that Apple will continue developing the web version of Apple Music over time.

If you have an account, you can log in, using any browser on any device to listen to music, regardless if it’s your own, or from Apple’s extensive catalogue of titles.