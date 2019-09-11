Other OS

Apple Music available on the web, on any browser, on any device

Contents

Apple is switching gears as it tightens up competition against Spotify, by launching a web-based version of its Apple Music streaming service. Accessible at beta.music.apple.com, as its name implies, is still in beta, but it basically has the looks of the upcoming macOS Catalina Music app, except that it runs inside any browser, on any device.

It offers access to the entire Apple Music catalogue of titles, including tracks users have uploaded to their libraries. There are still missing features, but The Verge reports that Apple will continue developing the web version of Apple Music over time.

If you have an account, you can log in, using any browser on any device to listen to music, regardless if it’s your own, or from Apple’s extensive catalogue of titles.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Other OS
Tags
Apple, Apple Music, News
, ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.