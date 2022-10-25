Prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One plans will increase this month. Here we break down why the increase and see whether it's justified.

Starting October 24, 2022, Apple's media service subscriptions—Apple Music and Apple TV+— and the all-encompassing Apple One plan will see an increase in prices. Changes like these aren't unprecedented, with even YouTube Premium rising in cost, but it is a first for Apple in the United States.

The news comes via a report from 9to5Mac, which has quotes from an Apple spokesperson. They state,"The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world's best listening experience."

When it comes to Apple TV+, the reasoning behind its increase is the wide catalog of shows that are now on offer. The spokesperson said,"We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world's most creative storytellers."

How much more will you pay for Apple Music and Apple TV+?

With the number of tiers that Apple offers for its services, it can get difficult to track where you're paying more. The table below details an exact breakdown to help you understand the changes better.

Service Old Price (per month) New Price (per month) Apple Music Voice: $4.99

Student: $5.99

Individual: $9.99

Family: $14.99 Voice: $4.99

Student: $5.99

Individual: $10.99

Family: $16.99 Apple TV+ Family: $4.99 Family: $6.99 Apple One Individual: $14.95

Family: $19.95

Premier: $29.95 Individual: $16.95

Family: $22.95

Premier: $32.95

The recently introduced Siri Voice Plan and Apple Music for Students do not see a price increase.

Prices will also increase in international markets, although we're unsure which regions will see an increase. Pocketnow's Anton D. Nagy, based in Romania, already has an email stating an increase to 23.99 RON— a 4.00 RON increase from the previous 19.99 RON.

Is the Apple Music and Apple TV+ price increase justified?

Apple's pricing for its Music service has remained intact for nearly seven years, and it would be unreasonable to think an increase wasn't on the horizon, especially with many competing services also announcing similar changes. In addition, Apple does offer more features than its competitors at this time, with support for Lossless Audio and a growing library of easy-to-access spatial audio-enabled tracks.

As for Apple TV+, the service has acted as a platform for many great shows. The Emmy-winning Ted Lasso and Severance are great to watch. If the price increase only results in better viewing experiences in content and visual terms, the increase stands justified. And let's also not forget, for $7.99 ($4.99 before), you can share the service with five members of your Apple Family.

It's easy to believe the change in price for Apple One results from the increase in the cost of its constituent services. A $2 or $3 increase for its plans does seem marginal, as the service also provides access to iCloud, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness Plus.

Effectively, the increasing prices enable the creators behind the content we love to earn more money and help Apple improve the features it offers. These changes do make us believe the increase is justified.