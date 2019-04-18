You can now control Apple Music on Sonos speakers using Alexa

Those residing in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland, are now able to use Alexa to control Apple Music on their Sonos speakers, according to a recent report. Amazon said this feature will be coming, and it would allow listeners to use Alexa to control music on third party device.

In order to achieve that, you will need to enable the Apple Music feature in Alexa’s settings, and link your account. Additionally, Sonos responded to an Engadget inquiry, and said that users will be able to send music to non-Alexa-enabled speakers as long as they are part of the same audio group (either in Sonos or Alexa).

If, however, you are an Apple Music subscriber but prefer Chromecast, hints appeared at the beginning of the month that Apple might be adding Chromecast compatibility in the near future.