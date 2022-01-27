Apple is the most valuable brand of 2022, study finds

New research has labeled Apple as the world's most valuable of 2022. The research was conducted by the firm Brand Finance. This is Apple's second year of winning the title. The company lost the title in 2014 but managed to grab it back last year and now Apple has been crowned as the most valuable brand of 2022.

Top 10 most valued brands in the world

Here's the list of the top ten most valued brands in the world, according to Brand Finance:

Apple Amazon Google Microsoft Walmart Samsung Facebook ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China) HUAWEI Verizon

It's interesting to note that Walmart has pushed Samsung down to grab fifth place. Positions of the other companies, such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google, remain the same. Apple has retained the crown of 'most valuable brand' in the world after the company's valuation raised by 35% to US$355.1 billion.

Apple had a stellar 2021, highlighted by its achievement at the start of 2022 – being the first company to reach a US$3 trillion market valuation. The tech giant’s success historically lied in honing its core brand positioning, but its more recent growth can be attributed to the company’s recognition that its brand can be applied effectively to a much broader range of services.

TikTok becomes the fastest-growing company in terms of brand value

TikTok took the award of fastest-growing company in terms of brand value. The company's brand value tripled in the past year. It reported a growth of 215% and took the 18th number spot among the world’s top 500 most valuable brands.

Tripling in brand value over the past year, TikTok is the world’s fastest-growing brand. With an astounding 215% growth, the entertainment app’s brand value has increased from US$18.7 billion in 2021 to US$59.0 billion this year. Claiming 18th spot among the world’s top 500 most valuable brands, it is the highest new entrant to the Brand Finance Global 500 2022 ranking. With COVID-19 restrictions still in effect across the globe throughout 2021, digital entertainment, social media, and streaming services saw continued growth, and TikTok’s rise is testament to how media consumption is changing. With its offering of easily digestible and entertaining content, the app’s popularity spread across the globe, however, it also acted as a creative outlet and provided a way for people to connect during the lockdown.

Source: Brand Finance | Via: 9to5Mac, GSMArena