Apple to launch mini LED version of Studio Display in June, claims leaker

At the Peek Performance event, Apple introduce a new external monitor called Apple Studio Display. The new monitor comes with a $1,599 price tag and offers features such as a 5K display, anti-reflection coating, A13 Bionic chipset, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, and much more. However, according to the display analyst Ross Young, Apple is already working on a new version of the Display Studio.

Ross Young says that Apple will introduce a new version of Display Studio in June that will have the mini LED display technology. Ross Young says that he has confirmed this with multiple sources in the Apple supply chain and the display is touted to be released in June.

According to the analyst, display production has already started and it's just a matter of time before Apple announces the new display. He also adds that the display could be called Studio Display Pro. In addition to the claims of Studio Display Pro, Young says that Apple is on track to release Apple Silicon iMac Pro in June. Like Apple introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display at the Peek performance event, the company will launch a Studio Display Pro and Mac Pro at the WWDC 2022 event, he suggests.

However, soon after Ross Young tweeted about the mini LED Studio Display, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo contradicted by saying that Apple has no plans of launching mini LED products this year. He says that Apple is refraining from launching mini LED products "due to cost concerns." It remains to be seen what Cupertino is planning for the summer. What are your thoughts? Do you think Apple will introduce a mini LED Studio Display in June? Let us know in the comments section below!