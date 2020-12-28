Just over a week ago, a Reuters report claimed that Apple is targeting 2024 to start the production of its first electric passenger car which has been in development for a while now under the name Project Titan. Ever since the report came out, the industry has been abuzz with speculations and whether Apple’s entry into the automobile sector will catalyze a major industrial shift. However, it appears that we might have to a bit longer for the debut of Apple’s car. As per TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – who has a stellar track record with predictions related to Apple’s business – the car will be launched in 2025–2027 at the earliest.

Market volatility and quality issues might even delay it until 2028

“We predicted in a previous report that Apple will launch Apple Car in 2023–2025 […] However, our latest survey indicates that the current development schedule of Apple Car is not clear, and if development starts this year and everything goes well, it will be launched in 2025–2027 at the earliest,” Kuo was quoted as saying in a research note accessed by Macrumors. “Due to changes in the EV/self-driving market and Apple’s high-quality standards, we would not be surprised if Apple Car’s launch schedule is postponed to 2028 or later.”

However, the road ahead might not be as easy for Apple as one would expect from a company with such deep pockets and resources. Kuo notes that the domain of self-driving / electric cars is not just about hardware, as big data / AI is also a big piece of the puzzle here. Kuo notes that by the time Apple’s car is ready for prime time, older players in the segment will have acquired more expertise in the field of AI, ML and improved their self-driving as well as battery technology as a whole, thereby possibly offering a more polished product at a cheaper price.

Filling this gap huge is something that Apple will be a major challenge for Apple. The TFI Securities analyst also raised a cautionary alarm for investors who might be a bit too keen on Apple’s car ambitions and reaping its benefits. Kuo mentions that Apple’s record with a new business (or product) has not always met with an overwhelming success (or at least initially), and there are a ton of supply and production challenges in the notoriously volatile automobile industry which Apple has to tackle early on.

