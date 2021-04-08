Leaked iPad Mini 6
Image: Twitter / @SonnyDickson

Apple is rumored to launch the sixth-gen iPad Mini this year. And if you had any hopes that it would finally get a design makeover this year, you’re in for some disappointment. As per alleged images of the dummies depicting the upcoming iPad Mini – and the 2021 iPad Pro refresh too – the ‘tiny’ Apple tablet will look just like its predecessor. And the one before it.

Tweeted by leakster Sonny Dickson (@Sonny Dickson), the Gen 6 iPad Mini will retain the same giant top and bottom bezels that we’ve grown accustomed to over the years. The round TouchID button is still there, which is good news, as the side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the new iPad Air is not too reliable. The A14 Bionic chip will reportedly handle things inside, but some reports also claim that Apple will use the older A13 chip inside the upcoming tablet.

Apple is carrying forward the slim metallic chassis for its upcoming Mini tablet, with a familiar logo and camera placement at the back. We’re talking about a single camera at the back and front, not the fancy dual-camera array and LiDAR sensor that Apple fits inside the iPad Pro models.

Hey Apple, it's 2021. Get rid of them thick bezels!

We don’t know about the megapixel figures of the rear and front camera on the iPad Mini Gen 6, but don’t keep your hopes too high for any massive upgrade. Additionally, it will again offer an LCD panel, as rumors suggest no OLED panel is happening for the iPad Mini is happening this year.

TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted last year that the next mini-sized iPad will arrive in the second half of 2021, and that it will feature a slightly bigger 8.5-inch display, compared to the 7.9-inch panel on its predecessor. Just don’t expect a high refresh rate panel though. Other rumors suggest a USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning connector, and a camera hardware identical to that of the iPad Air 4.

