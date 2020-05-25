Apple is reportedly looking to equip ambient light sensors on future AirPods that might be capable of measuring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels among other vitals. As per two separate reports from DigiTimes, Apple has roped in ASE Technology to supply components that will help equip upcoming AirPods with ambient light sensors for health monitoring duties.

“Taiwan’s backend leader ASE Technology is poised to apply its SESUB (semiconductor embedded in substrate)-based SiP packaging technology to next-generation TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones to be rolled out by Apple,” the DigiTimes report says. The report adds that the ambient light sensors will appear on AirPods in the next 1-2 years.

However, it must be noted that ambient light sensors rely on passing light through the skin and check blood movement in the vessels to detect the heart rate or any other data. But equipping them on the AirPods will require the wearable to be redesigned, which means it will take at least one or two product generations before we get redesigned AirPods with health monitoring capabilities.

