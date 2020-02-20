Author
Apple is often accused of favoring its in-house apps and services over those from rivals, but things might change soon. The company is reportedly considering the idea of allowing users to set a third-party app as default over its own pre-installed apps and services.

Specifically, Apple might give users the flexibility to switch from Mail and Safari as the default email and browser apps. This will provide users with the freedom to set a third-party app like Google’s Gmail and Chrome browser as their preferred choice on iPhones and iPads.

Apple has also discussed opening its HomePod speaker to third-party music streaming services like Spotify. If implemented, it will remove the hassle of using Apple’s AirPlay and will let users stream music directly from Spotify and other third-party apps on the HomePod.

Source: Bloomberg

