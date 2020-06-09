Apple’s online-only WWDC, which starts on June 22, might be quite a busy event. After a report emerged that Apple will announce its shift from Intel to custom ARM-based chips for Macs at the upcoming event, a new leak says we might also witness the launch of an iMac refresh with a new design language.

Leaker Sonny Dickson has tweeted that Apple might unveil a new iMac with thin bezels similar to the Pro Display XDR and an iPad Pro-like design language at its annual developer conference, which is being held online this year.

He added that the upcoming iMac will come equipped with Apple’s T2 security chip and will employ AMD’s Navi GPU. Notably, Apple’s new computing machine is claimed to ditch the Fusion Drive (Hard Disk Drive + NAND Flash Drive) storage and will finally switch to exclusively using the faster SSD storage standard.