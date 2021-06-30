New reports suggest that Apple might plan on launching a 10.86-inch iPad with an OLED display next year, and another iPad with an OLED display in 2023. We have already heard that Apple might be planning on increasing the display size for the already existing iPad Pro tablets.

The new report comes from The Elec (via MacRumors), it claims that the next generation of iPad might launch with a larger, 10.9-inch display. This is likely referring to the iPad Air. The report also mentions that the rigid OLED display panel which “stacks organic material and inorganic material in alternatively in layers to protect the organic material from water and oxygen”

We have known for some time that Apple may be looking into launching one or more iPad models with an OLED display, but we didn’t know what models would be included. As it turns out, 2023 might be the year we finally get to see these multiple iPads with such display technologies. These tablets may also have LTPO technology that can enable ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, which is currently only available to the iPad Pro.

As always, take this with a grain of salt. The Elec has a mixed reputation for these kinds of reports and leaks, however it lines up with our expectations on what we might see sometime soon, in the near future. If the report is true, the next generation of iPad Air will come with a 10.86-inch display, and an updated A14 Bionic chipset. The mini-LED display that was unveiled with the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to be exclusive to this model only, for now.

Which iPad model would you like to see with an OLED display? What activities do you use your iPad for, or what do you intend on using it in the future? Let us know in the comments!