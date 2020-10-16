Ever since renders of Apple’s (allegedly) upcoming over-the-ear headphones – the AirPods Studio – surfaced online, there’s been a lot of chatter about them. There were rumors aplenty, claiming that the AirPods Studio will debut alongside the iPhone 12 series during Apple’s October 13 event, but that never happened. Well, it appears that you’ll have to wait a bit longer for them. Until March next year, that is.

Okay, how about “One More Thing” ?



After this November ARM Mac event, the next Apple Event (currently a digital event) will happen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 🗓



Event headliner will be AirPods Studio (B515) https://t.co/UxqQr6je1c pic.twitter.com/oCxVhg3owb — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

Noted tipster Jon Prosser has tweeted that Apple will host an online event on March 16, 2021. And that the event will be headlined by AirPods Studio. The upcoming Apple headphones will reportedly come equipped with the in-house U1 chip. And thanks to this chip, the AirPods Studio will be able to identify the left and right ear of users on their own. What this means is they have a reversible design and can be worn without thinking about the L and R earcup alignment.

Reversible design and U1 chip inside

Interestingly, Apple is working on two versions of the AirPods Studio – a luxury model that we saw in the leaked renders flaunting a sleek design, and a more affordable sports model that will be made out of cheaper materials. The luxury variant of the AirPods Studio will reportedly be priced at an eye-watering $599, while the sports model might cost a tad less at $350.

In-display Touch ID coming to iPhones?

Earlier today, reliable leakster @L0vetodream tweeted something cryptic – “MESA uts for iPhone.” Yeah, doesn’t really make sense to me either. That is when Prosser again put on his Apple tipster shoes and explained that “MESA” might be the internal codename for Touch ID and that “uts” stands for “under the screen.”

“MESA” is Touch ID.



“uts” is “under the screen” — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

In-display Touch ID unlikely to happen anytime soon

So essentially, we are looking at the possibility of Apple finally implementing an in-display fingerprint sensor on its smartphones. However, it is unclear if we are going to see an in-display Touch ID next year, or the one after that. But given Apple’s newly-discovered love for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor (look at the 4th gen iPad Air), we hope this trend will continue, and as a result, in-display Touch ID might take a little while to arrive.