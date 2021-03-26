Samsung earned some new fans with its eye-catching matte black finish on the Galaxy S21 Ultra this year. Or in simple words, it made the ‘matte black everything’ club very happy, assuming they spent over a thousand dollars on the Samsung flagship. Now, over to the iPhone side of the ecosystem, the closest Apple has gone to the matte black nirvana is with the graphite finish on the iPhone 12 Pro duo that rocks a textured matte glass black. However, it appears that the iPhone 13 Pro might arrive in a matte black trim as well.

A orange / bronze trim is reportedly on the consideration table as well

As per a video on YouTube channel EveryThingApplePro that cites leakster Max Weinbach, Apple might dress the iPhone 13 Pro and its Max version in a matte black finish. Additionally, the metallic sides will do a better job at keeping away fingerprints and smudges. To recall, the glossy stainless steel sides of the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have received some flak for being fingerprint magnets. There is also some sort of bronze color option in the early PVT (Product Validation Test) stages, however, chances of it making it to the final list are slim.

The video also mentions that the mechanism behind portrait mode is getting some rework on the iPhone 13 Pro pair. The leakster claims that portrait mode will now do its magic by combining data collected by the camera sensor as well as the LiDAR sensor. The latter is also touted to help with improving edge detection. The wave of upgrades will also carry over to the portrait video department.

Portrait mode is receiving some major upgrade on the iPhone 13 Pro duo

Another key aesthetic upgrade will be a smaller notch. Earlier this week, alleged images of iPhone 13 series front glass revealed a smaller notch design that sees the front camera lens switch sides, while the earpiece has moved to the top. As per previous leaks, a major upgrade that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will bring to the table is a 120Hz display. Archrival Samsung will reportedly supply the LTPO panels for the upcoming Apple flagships.

The ultra-wide camera on the upcoming phones will also be a step up vis-a-vis the iPhone 12 line-up, and the new sensor-shift image stabilization technology will likely be extended to the entire iPhone 13 family after being an iPhone 12 Pro Max exclusive.