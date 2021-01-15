Apple might soon give iPhones a major performance boost by arming them with a vapor chamber cooling system. As per TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – who has a solid track record with predictions related to Apple’s upcoming products – the company is ‘aggressively testing’ the vapor chamber cooling technology for its upcoming iPhones. However, it is unclear if it is going to appear in the iPhone portfolio that will debut later this year.

“The iPhone’s critical reason not to adopt VC is because of its reliability test results that cannot meet Apple’s high requirements. Still, we are optimistic about the VC reliability improvement schedule and expect that at least high-end iPhone models would be equipped with VC in the near future,” Kuo was quoted as saying in a report accessed by AppleInsider Apple has reportedly been toying with the idea for a while, but the implementation has been unable to meet the company’s high quality standards.

Android phones have been using the vapor chamber cooling for a while now

It might solve the iPhone 12's heating woes

Now, vapor chamber cooling is not necessarily a new technology in the world of smartphones. A host of gaming smartphones such as the Asus ROG Phone 3 and Razer Phone 2, and even mainstream phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Now, adding a vapor chamber cooling system to the iPhone will ensure that the phone doesn’t overheat and throttle under intense workloads, especially while playing demanding games. Plus, it would also solve another problem that iPhone 12 users have recently been complaining about – the phone heating when connected to a 5G network.

Hey Apple, you should totally add vapor chamber cooling to iPhones that cost over $1000

A vapor chamber cooling system is said to be more efficient at dissipating heat generated by the SoC than the regular heat pipe system used in many smartphones, including iPhones. They are just better at distributing heat, can be fitted into confined spaces like those of smartphones and tablets, and have higher thermal efficiency. Of course, such a system is more expensive to make, but for devices that cost around a thousand dollars (read: iPhones), adding a vapor chamber cooling sounds like a viable solution.