Apple could be planning on using MicroLED and MiniLED displays in their devices

According to the Economic Daily News, Apple has sent some representatives to Taiwan where they had a private meeting with AU Optronics and Epistar. They are the ones responsible for creating MicroLED and MiniLED displays, and Apple could be very interested in using them.

These new MicroLED and MiniLED displays could be found in future iPhones and Apple Watches. They present us the possibility of higher resolutions while having many of the same advantages of OLED over LCD. We would find improved color accuracy, contrast Ratio, faster response and true blacks while being thinner, brighter and more energy efficient than OLED panels.

As their names imply, they are smaller LEDs so their energy efficiency would be greater than the rest of the displays we currently have in smartphones. The only downside is that these screens need to have a back-light like LCDs

