Apple and Metro by T-Mobile both have big iPhone SE sales

Remember the last time we talked about the iPhone SE? It was actually just a week-and-a-half ago: the 4-inch budget device came out of its sales grave to go on clearance at Apple’s site for up to $150 off.

Same thing’s happening today. The 32GB version is $100 off MSRP at $249 while the 128GB variant is $150 off at $299. They’re available unlocked in silver, gold and rose gold colors at the moment, though there’s no telling when they’ll disappear from the page next.

Can’t afford it? Willing to hop to a new network? You’re going to need to run into a Metro by T-Mobile store and port your number over to get a 32GB iPhone SE for free… well, minus tax and activation fee.

It might take a little effort to get an iPhone with Touch ID for cheap, but for some, it’s worth it.

Hop to the source links below this story to have at it.