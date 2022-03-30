Apple may take longer to include under-screen Touch ID in an iPhone

Apple has made several questionable decisions over the last few years. First, the company decided that some features weren’t necessary for the evolution of its smartphones, so it chose to scrap them without a second thought. These features include the 3.5mm audio jack, Touch ID followed shortly after, and now we get a new iPhone model every year without a power adapter or headphones in the box. However, it seems that Cupertino was looking for ways to give Touch ID back to its users. Some even suggested that Touch ID would make a comeback as soon as 2023, but it seems that this won’t be the case, as the latest information claims that Apple will take longer to launch an iPhone with under-screen touch ID.

According to the latest information from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple won’t be able to release any iPhone with under-screen Touch ID anytime soon. This information may come as a major bummer for every Apple fan who has been dying to get Touch ID back in one of Apple’s higher-end iPhone models. Kuo predicted that Apple would find a way to launch at least one new iPhone model with Touch ID in the second half of 2023. However, further information has made him change his mind, as it now seems that we won’t get this technology in the next two years.

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution.

Previous reports from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg claim that Apple was already testing under-display fingerprint scanners for some iPhone 13 models. Still, it seems that Apple will take longer than expected to develop an under-display fingerprint sensor that lives up to the company’s expectations.

Indeed, Face ID is now working wonders with the latest iOS 15.4 version, which introduced the “Face ID with a Mask” feature to help users unlock their devices even while wearing a mask to prevent health issues. But I believe that it’s always better to have the chance or the option to unlock your device with your fingertip.

I mean, if Cupertino really wanted to introduce Touch ID back to its higher-end iPhone options, it may choose to embed this sensor to the power button, as Apple has already done this with the last two iterations of the iPad Air. In other words, all this wait makes me believe that Apple just wants people to live with Face ID, whether they like it or not.

Source: Twitter

Via: MacRumors