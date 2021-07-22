A new report from Nikkei Asia suggests that we may be getting closer to the launch of Apple’s new AirPods 3. Now, this does not mean that we are getting a probable launch window, but at least this new information claims that Apple may kick off mass production of these new earphones next month.

Apple seems to be getting ready to deliver several new products before the end of the year. Indeed, the company has already presented us with the new M1-powered iPad Pro models and the new iMac with several color options. However, we are still waiting to receive the new iPhone 13 models, a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, along with a 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh, and yes, we are still waiting to receive the third generation AirPods.

Now, we have been expecting the new AirPods 3 to launch since May, but well, we’re still waiting. Still, we have good news, since these new earphones could start mass production in August, meaning that their launch could still manage to take place in 2021. And if we want to be bold, we could also assume that the new earphones could arrive as soon as September to share the spotlight with the new iPhones.

Now, this is by pure speculation, as we could also receive the new AirPods along with other Apple products down the line. Rumors also suggest that the AirPods 3 could arrive with a design that resembles the current AirPods Pro, but they would feature a shorter stem and silicone ear tips to give users a customizable fit. However, they would not give you Active Noise Cancellation.

A rumor also suggests that Apple is also working on an AirPods Pro refresh. These new earphones could arrive with a new design resembling the recently launched Beats Studio Buds, which means that Apple could be planning to remove the stems from its future earphones altogether. Still, we could also have to wait until the first half of 2022 to see whether this happens or not.

Source MacRumors