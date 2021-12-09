Apple may soon allow iPhone and Mac customers to buy AppleCare+ after repairs

AppleCare gives Apple customers a sense of assurance when buying Cupertino giant's expensive device. The service offers priority service and cheaper repairs for your Apple device. Up until now, Apple gave an option to buy AppleCare+ at the time of buying a new iPhone, iPad, or a Mac, or gave customers time until one month after buying their new device to purchase an AppleCare+ plan. According to a new report from MacRumors, Apple is planning to offer customers a second chance to purchase the AppleCare+ plan after they get their device repaired without the service.

The publication obtained an internal Apple document which says that "customers who had an iPhone or Mac repaired at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider are now eligible to purchase AppleCare+ for the device, so long as the device was purchased less than one year ago and passes a physical inspection and diagnostics after repair." Of course, you'll have to pay the full amount for the service repair completed prior to purchasing the AppleCare+.

The publication points out that this service will take advantage of the new "Parts and Service History" settings in iOS 15.2. This new setting will allow Apple executives to ensure that the iPhone doesn't have any unauthorized Apple service repair parts and is under warranty. The software is expected to be made available next week.

MacRumors says that the policy is "is in effect" at Apple Store and Apple authorized service centers in all the countries and regions wherever AppleCare+ is available.

Via: MacRumors