One of the easiest and best ways to get a new product is when you can split the retail price of your desired device into monthly payments, and it seems that Apple may be working to give this option to its Apple Card users.

Apple may soon allow its Apple Card users to acquire several of its products on interest-free payment plans. According to Bloomberg, this new Apple Card feature may arrive in the next weeks. This new feature may give Apple customers up to 12 months to pay devices such as iPads, Macs, Apple Pencil, and more. However, other products such as the AirPods, Apple TC, and HomePod may be given up to 6 months to pay, while iPhones have been available for purchase since December in a 24-month interest-free installment plan.

Customers would also be able to pay these monthly installments through the Wallet app since charges would be added to their Apple Card bills each month. Apple expects to boost sales with this new feature, and it seems that it may work.

Source MacRumors

Via Bloomberg