We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We have been receiving numerous rumors mentioning a possible new iPhone 12 variants without 5G connectivity. These rumors are now backed up by a research note by Business Insider, where they claim that we will indeed get a 4G-only iPhone 12, but we may have to wait until 2021 to get it.

Apple is gearing up towards the launch of its new 5G iPhone 12 lineup this year, but it seems that we may also get a new iPhone 12 that will ditch 5G support and settle for 4G. The new 4G-only iPhone 12 is expected to arrive as soon as February 2021.

“Price points will be aggressive as Apple goes after their broader customer base,”
“Especially in a recession, in a COVID-19 backdrop, they need to make sure they’re hitting all price categories.”

According to Wedbush Securities analysts, this device will be cheaper than this year’s 5G variants, and they are not expected to be more expensive than the current prices on the iPhone 11 lineup. Wedbush’s analysts even suggest an $800 price tag. Now, Apple fans would only have to decide whether they feel like 5G is something they really need or not.

Source MacRumors

Via Business Insider

You May Also Like
Apple’s Q2 numbers show strong iPhone sales in the Chinese market
It seems like the iPhone 11 and the new iPhone SE 2020 have helped Apple boost its phone sales in the Chinese market
Honor 20 Pro
Honor confirms IFA 2020 attendance and a September 4 event
Honor will attend the upcoming IFA 2020 event in Berlin, and it is expected to present several new products
Pixel 5
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is coming this fall at $499, Pixel 5 will tag along too
Both the phones will be 5G-ready and will be sold in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, UK and the US.