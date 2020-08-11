We have been receiving numerous rumors mentioning a possible new iPhone 12 variants without 5G connectivity. These rumors are now backed up by a research note by Business Insider, where they claim that we will indeed get a 4G-only iPhone 12, but we may have to wait until 2021 to get it.

Apple is gearing up towards the launch of its new 5G iPhone 12 lineup this year, but it seems that we may also get a new iPhone 12 that will ditch 5G support and settle for 4G. The new 4G-only iPhone 12 is expected to arrive as soon as February 2021.

“Price points will be aggressive as Apple goes after their broader customer base,”

“Especially in a recession, in a COVID-19 backdrop, they need to make sure they’re hitting all price categories.”

According to Wedbush Securities analysts, this device will be cheaper than this year’s 5G variants, and they are not expected to be more expensive than the current prices on the iPhone 11 lineup. Wedbush’s analysts even suggest an $800 price tag. Now, Apple fans would only have to decide whether they feel like 5G is something they really need or not.

Source MacRumors

Via Business Insider