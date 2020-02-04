Author
A new patent has emerged that shows us the solution that Apple has found stop foldable displays from creasing. This new patent was published today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and it explains how this new hinge mechanism would ensure enough separation between the flaps of the display.

It seems that Apple has been working to deliver a foldable device soon. Proof of this was revealed today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. A new patent of a foldable device from Apple could include flaps to stop the display from creasing. These flaps would extend to cover the gap created when the method is open and retract when the device folds. This would also solve the creaking sound that comes every time you open or close the Moto Razr. Now, we only have to wait until Apple finally announces a new foldable iPhone or iPad.

Source MacRumors

