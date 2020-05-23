We could soon see the arrival of the new AirPods Studio from Apple. Rumors suggest that they may launch in August, but a new report from DigiTimes says that production is already underway.

“As Apple is likely to accelerate dropping its wired earphones, the vendor will resume normal shipments for AirPods 2 in the second half of the year and its new over-ear headphones, dubbed ‌AirPods Studio‌, has also kicked off production, all securing growth momentum for rigid-flex boards suppliers for the devices, including Unitech Printed Circuit Board and Compeq Manufacturing, the sources said.”

This mention of the AirPods Studio comes from a larger story focused on circuit board suppliers for the AirPods lineup, and it doesn’t include more details. We also know that WWDC 2020 will take place in a month, and we could see them make a special appearance. However, we could also get them on a separate event, or on a press release, since these over-ear headphones aren’t precisely intended for developers.

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes

