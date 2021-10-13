It seems that Apple has found some problems with the production of its latest iPhone 13 lineup. Cupertino has allegedly cut its iPhone production goals by up to 10 million units due to ongoing chip shortages.

“The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the last three months of the year, but it’s now telling manufacturing partners that the total will be lower because Broadcom Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. are struggling to deliver enough components, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private.”

“The technology giant is one of the world’s largest chip buyers and sets the annual rhythm for the electronics supply chain. But even with strong buying power, Apple is grappling with the same supply disruptions that have wreaked havoc on industries around the world. Major chipmakers have warned that demand will continue to outpace supply throughout next year and potentially beyond.”

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple may also be affected by the current chip shortage hitting the tech world. The company may be forced to cut 2021 iPhone 13 production by 10 million units because of the current situation. It seems that Cupertino was aiming to produce 90 million iPhone 13 units. Still, it could’ve informed its partners that goals would not be met because some of its suppliers won’t deliver the necessary components.

“According to an iFixit teardown, the ‌iPhone 13‌ models are using a Broadcom AFEM-8215 front-end module and a Broadcom BCM59365 wireless power receiver, along with display power management IC, array driver, flash LED driver, and dual repeater from Texas Instruments.”

The iPhone 13 isn’t the only Apple product affected by the ongoing chip shortage. The list includes MacBook Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iMac, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and more. As these products are suffering delays, and shipment dates keep being pushed back.

“The shortages have already weighed on Apple’s ability to ship new models to customers. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max went on sale in September, but orders won’t be delivered from Apple’s website for about a month. And the new devices are listed as “currently unavailable” for pickup at several of the company’s retail stores. Apple’s carrier partners are also seeing similar shipment delays.”

Source Bloomberg

Via MacRumors