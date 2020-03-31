The iPhone 9 aka SE 2 is one of the most anticipated phones out there, but there have been conflicting reports regarding its launch timeline. However, it now appears that Apple has finalized a date for the phone’s debut, and it might happen as early as next month.

Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech mentioned in a tweet that Apple has sealed April 15 as the launch date for iPhone 9 after an internal meeting, and the phone will begin shipping April 22 onwards.

iPhone 9 update 👀



Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.



Tentative dates:

– Announcement on April 15

– Shipments on April 22



Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.



Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

Prosser adds that Apple has even started shipping iMacs to select retail employees who are working remotely to help with the launch and provide customer assistance. But do keep in mind that the dates are tentative and might change depending on how the coronavirus situation evolves.

Source: Twitter / @jon_prosser