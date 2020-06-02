It seems that Apple may be working to give Safari some new features. According to information found on an early build of iOS 14 obtained by 9to5Mac, we may soon get a built-in translator and full Apple Pencil support on websites.

The new features that may be coming with iOS 14 include a built-in translator and Apple Pencil support to the Safari browser. The built-in translator would let users get automatic translations, as it would detect the language to translate the content correctly. It would also switch languages between the original content and the translated text without the need of reloading the page.

This may be the first step for a bigger plan, since Apple may want to expand this feature across its system. These translations would be processed locally with the Neural Engine, meaning that it would still work without an internet connection and wouldn’t send data to Apple. The new Apple Pencil support would also help to browse, scroll, draw, and more in Safari.

Source 9to5Mac