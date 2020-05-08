Ming-Chi Kuo has posted a new research note with TF International Securities, where he talks about Apple’s future products with mini-LED panels and their production. According to this note, the mini-LED chip, panel, assembly, and terminal assembly are supposed to begin mass production in Q3, Q4 of 2020, and Q1 of 2021.

“We believe that investors do not need to worry too much about the extension of the mini LED schedule, because mini LED is a key technology that Apple will promote in the next 5 years, so even if the short-term schedule is affected by the new coronary pneumonia, it will not damage the long-term positive trend.”

Apple is supposed to be working on six new products with mini-LED displays. These would arrive in the next two to three years. A new 12.9inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip was supposed to arrive in Q3 of 2020, while a 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh with a mini-LED display was scheduled for Q4 2020. Now, these new products could still arrive during the holiday season, or very well make their appearance early next year.

Source MacRumors

You May Also Like

Microsoft Surface Book 3 GPU details leaked. (Sorry folks, no RTX 20-series here!)

If you were holding your breath for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPU inside the Microsoft Surface Book 3, you’re out of luck here.
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco X2

Pocketnow Daily: POCO F2 Pro might NOT be the iPhone SE competitor we need? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Poco F2 Pro, the Google Pixel 4a, the dates for the next WWDC and more

HUAWEI Matepad packing 10.4-inch 2K display and LTE support goes official

Alongside the HUAWEI Nova 7 series, the Chinese networking giant also launched…