Ming-Chi Kuo has posted a new research note with TF International Securities, where he talks about Apple’s future products with mini-LED panels and their production. According to this note, the mini-LED chip, panel, assembly, and terminal assembly are supposed to begin mass production in Q3, Q4 of 2020, and Q1 of 2021.

“We believe that investors do not need to worry too much about the extension of the mini LED schedule, because mini LED is a key technology that Apple will promote in the next 5 years, so even if the short-term schedule is affected by the new coronary pneumonia, it will not damage the long-term positive trend.”

Apple is supposed to be working on six new products with mini-LED displays. These would arrive in the next two to three years. A new 12.9inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip was supposed to arrive in Q3 of 2020, while a 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh with a mini-LED display was scheduled for Q4 2020. Now, these new products could still arrive during the holiday season, or very well make their appearance early next year.

Source MacRumors