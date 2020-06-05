It seems that Apple may be planning on offering a services bundle in the near future. Imagine getting Apple TV+ and Apple News+ or Apple Music for a monthly payment. Well information discovered by the guys over at 9to5Mac, suggests that this may be in the works.

Some files in the iOS 13.5.5 code mention “bundle offer” and “bundle subscription,” so it seems that Apple may be working on launching services bundle soon. These files weren’t found in previous versions of iOS, and rumors have been mentioning this possibility since 2018.

Currently, Apple users have to pay $4.99 for Apple TV+, Apple Music is $9.99, and Apple News is $9.99 per month, so imagine getting a couple of those or maybe the three services for less, as customers would get a discount if they subscribe to more than one service. Apple Music is the most popular service of the three, so these new bundles could grow other services.

Source 9to5Mac