We have been getting more rumors and predictions about Apple working on launching future iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models with mini-Led technology. Now, the latest report from DigiTimes claims that Cupertino is already adding more companies to its supply chain to make flexible printed circuit boards for its future mini-LED devices.

“Both firms are expected to start small-volume shipments of mini LED-backlit modules in the fourth quarter of 2020 to support the launch of new ‌iPad Pro‌ in the first quarter of 2021, the sources said. As such modules are likely to become standard specs for diverse new iPads and MacBooks, Zhen Ding and Flexium can secure a new profitable outlet for their flexible boards, the sources noted.”

We get new reports from DigiTimes claiming that, according to industry sources, Apple has added Taiwan’s Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect to its supply chain to make parts for its future mini-LED iPad Pro and MacBook Pros. They would be competing with Young Poong Electronics to get a larger part of the required, flexible boards. DigiTimes also claims that we could see these new devices next year, as a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED technology and 5G could arrive sometime in Q1 2021. We are also expecting to get new MacBook Pros with mini-LED panels, a 16-inch refresh and a new 14.1-inch version next year.

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes