Apple has already started making lots of changes in the way they work. This year we are going to receive more than three new iPhones, and they also have to deal with the popularity of their AirPods Pro. Recent reports have said that Apple wasn’t expecting these earphones to be so popular and that they could’ve even doubled their production to keep up with demand. Now, it seems that they are also going to need more suppliers.

Ming-Chi Kuo has recently posted a research note where he explains the changes that will occur for Apple during 2020. According to Kuo, Apple is going to start getting new suppliers, as well as replacing some of its current ones. Chinese company Goertek would begin AirPods Pro assembly during the first half of the year. We should also see Luxshare Precision working on these popular earphones, to have more than enough AirPods to keep up with the current demand. Luxshare would also replace Quanta computer as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of the S chips that will come inside the new Apple watch series 6, if that’s how the new Apple Watch is going to be called.

The iPod touch will also experience some changes as Chinese manufacturer BYD Electronic would replace Quanta Computer as soul assembler of this product they’re also supposed to receive from 10-20% of non-cellular iPad orders.

Source MacRumors