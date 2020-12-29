We have been receiving rumors about a new foldable iPhone for some time now, and it seems that we may be getting closer to get one. The latest rumors suggest that Apple is already testing some of its designs to see which device may end up hitting the market.

While looking for interesting information, Jon Prosser received some updates about Apple’s future foldable iPhone. A couple of his sources mentioned that Apple is working on two foldable devices. The first device would be a previously leaked phone with two display panels with a hinge between them, something like what we see in the Microsoft Surface Duo. However, the second device has a clamshell design, which means that we could get an iPhone in the same form factor as the Galaxy Z Flip and the latest Moto RAZR.

According to Prosser’s sources, shells of this device are being tested in a Shenzhen Foxconn factory. These shells are not the entire unit, as Apple may be trying to see just how durable is the hinge mechanism. Now, this device would indeed arrive with a foldable OLED display, which would be supplied by Samsung. They also suggest that Apple is still trying to decide which of the two designs hits the shelves, as only one would make it to the market. In other words, don’t expect Apple to do as Samsung with the Galaxy Z Fold and the Z Flip lineups, or at least for now.

Still, Prosser’s sources claim that Apple may finally join the foldable market until September 2022, and they give that timeframe as their best guess. The reason for this is that there’s nothing concrete on the production schedule of these devices, but a late 2022 or even a 2023 release would sound logical according to Apple’s product progress. In other words, Apple fans will have to wait a while to see these new foldable iPhones.

Source YouTube