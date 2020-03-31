2020 has been really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen tons of important events canceled, and now companies are choosing online events to present their new devices. Apple has been launching a couple of products over the last weeks, but without a special launch event. We may even see the new budget-friendly iPhone be released via a press release soon, but it’s all rumors and speculation. What we do know, or at least what we expect is that Apple will keep on delivering new products this year.

We have previously seen predictions that give us a wide variety of new Apple products in 2020, and some of them have been right on the money. We just received a new MacBook Air and an iPad Pro, even though we may also get a new iPad Pro with mini LED technology later on.

Today’s new rumor mentions two more Apple products that may also get a refresh this year. We have seen rumors of a new MacBook Pro, an Apple Watch Series 6, and a new Apple TV, without forgetting the new iPhone 12 lineup with 5G. Still, this new information mentions a new HomePod, and iPads.

“In early March, in a contrast to its normal practices, Apple started allowing engineers to take home early versions of future devices to continue work during the lockdown period. Previously, the company allowed select employees to take home nearly complete devices such as iPhones for real world testing.”

“As part of the work-from-home order, Apple has clamped down on which employees are allowed to take home future versions of software, including the next release of iOS, the platform that runs the iPhone and iPad. Like with hardware, employees working on unreleased software, such as the upcoming iOS 14, require approval from the highest levels of the organization, the people said.”

A new report from Bloomberg mentions the possibility of a new HomePod and iPad. It has been two years since the original HomePod launched, and we have also seen a $50 price drop. However, this new HomePod is supposed to be less expensive than the original model. There are even rumors of a possible $150 price range. A new iPad may be coming, or maybe it’s the new iPad Pro, but at least we know that Apple is letting selected employees take nearly complete devices for real-world testing.

Source BGR

Via Bloomberg