Apple marketing staff reassigned to promote iPhone sales

There have been numerous reports concerning the weaker-than-expected performance of this year’s iPhone line-up. Despite the iPhone XR’s popularity, Apple is doing its best to boost the iPhone XS with trade-ins, and offer carrier subsidies in certain regions like Japan. Production for the iPhone X has reportedly resumed to re-gain some momentum, and not one, but two production order cuts were rumored on the 2019 line-up. If we are to believe all the reports, the situation is not optimal for the iPhone-maker this year.

There’s another indication of the weak performance for iPhone sales. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple told its marketing employees to drop current projects, and, instead, focus on promoting the iPhones.

Company executives moved some marketing staff from other projects to work on bolstering sales of the latest handsets in October, about a month after the iPhone XS went on sale and in the days around the launch of the iPhone XR, according to a person familiar with the situation. This person described it as a “fire drill,” and a possible admission that the devices may have been selling below some expectations. The person asked not to be identified discussing private strategy changes.

This change is immediately visible on Apple’s homepage, where a limited time offer on the iPhone XR sees its price drop to $449, if it implies a trade-in. 9to5mac also noted that the one-line, short descriptions for products have been switched out to more detailed descriptions of features for the phones.

We’ll keep an eye out for further signs or indication of the status quo, as Apple will no longer inform us of the number of iPhones that were sold.