iPad Air and iPhone SE 2022 to be unveiled at Apple March 'Peak Performance' event

Apple officially announced the March 8 “Peak Performance” event yesterday, and while we’re all expecting to see new Macs, the new iPhone SE 5G 2022, and several new iPads, a large Asian carrier already received placeholder product images to list the new devices on their site.

According to the new information from 91Mobiles, there is now plenty of information to believe that we’ll see a new generation of iPad Air, likely with an upgraded chipset and slightly improvements over last year’s device, and a brand new iPhone SE 5G 2022 edition. The upcoming iPhone SE 2022 is expected to feature the same device as the one launched in 2020, which is the same design as the iPhone 8 series, with a glass back.

The device is expected to keep the massive front bezels, and have the home button with fingerprint sensor, and an upgraded front and rear camera. The price of the device is expected to be less than $100 than its predecessor, which means we may see the iPhone SE 2022 be sold for around $300. It’s worth keeping in mind that the iPhone SE was already the cheapest and most affordable iPhone in Apple’s lineup, and during a time of shortages, we would encourage you to take this with a grain of salt.

The Apple event will take place on March 8 at 10:00 AM PST (1PM ET), and it will be streamed live on Apple’s website, and on Apple’s YouTube channel. Make sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow as we’ll bring you the news as they happen in real-time.

What are you looking forward to seeing the most at the next Apple Event? Let us know in the comments!