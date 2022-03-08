New leak suggests we could see Mac Studio, Studio Display, new iPhone 13 color, and more today

A new leak suggests that Apple may unveil the new Mac Studio device with a new chip inside alongside the brand new Studio Display – a more affordable monitor than the high-end Apple Pro Display XDR. The leak also suggests that Apple might release the iPhone 13 in green and the iPad Air 5 in purple. At the Apple March 8, Peek Performance event, we’re expecting to see the brand new iPhone SE 5G 2022 model, alongside the new iPad Air 5, and an updated Mac Mini and regular iPads.

As always, we suggest you take all of these leaks with a grain of salt, as there could have been some last-minute changes, and some rumors could end up being false. The new leaks are coming from Luke Miani, who has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple leaks (via 9to5Mac).

Mac Studio

According to the latest leaks, we will see the new Mac Studio device. The Mac Studio sits in between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro devices, and it has a Mac mini-like design, albeit, it’s much thicker. The form factor is expected to be rather small, but it will be at least 3-times thicker compared to the Mac Mini, and it’s rumored to be powered by the new M2 chip.

Apple Studio Display

The new Apple Studio display is rumored to be a more affordable version of the existing Apple Pro Display XDR display. The monitor will reportedly have a 27-inch display size and skip out on the MiniLED technology, and it won’t have crazy cooling, like the more expensive monitor in the lineup. We don’t have any information about the pricing for the Studio Display, but it’s expected to cost significantly less than the $5,000 XDR display.

iPhone 13 - Green

Luke Miani claims that Apple will unveil a new color for the iPhone 13 series, which was announced last fall. The iPhone 13 launched in five color options, Pink, Blue, Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), and (PRODUCT) RED. The new color is expected to be green, and since Apple likes to unveil new colors at new seasons, we may see this today.

iPhone SE 5G 2022

According to MacRumors, the new iPhone SE 5G 2022 might be unveiled with MagSafe, a Ceramic Shield, and a “significantly” improved battery life. A new leak suggests the third-generation iPhone SE may feature Apple’s Ceramic Shield technology for the front display cover glass. In the same post, the leak also says that the new iPhone SE will feature MagSafe, which wouldn’t be too surprising, given that AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro were refreshed with MagSafe compatibility not that long ago.

The iPhone SE is rumored to be equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset, and assuming that leaks are true, the small battery will benefit from the power efficiency, which is expected to significantly improve the battery life of the new affordable iPhone SE.

iPad Air - Purple

Last year’s iPad Air launched in five colors, Space Grey, Silver, Green, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue. While last year’s iPhones had a special purple color, the iPads missed out on the color treatment, and the new leak claims that we may see the iPad Air in a new purple color. Another leak also suggests that we might see the iPad Air feature an M1 chip inside.

Whatever the case is, we’ll find out everything today at the Peek Performance event. The event will start at 10:00 am PST, or 1:00 pm ET. We’ll be covering the live event, so stay tuned to Pocketnow and make sure to follow us on our social media handles — Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter — to stay updated with everything Apple announces at the event.