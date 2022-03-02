Apple March 8 ‘Peek Performance’ event announced: 5G iPhone SE, new Macs, & more expected

Apple has officially announced that it will be holding its event on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 AM PST (1 PM ET). Like the past few Apple events, the 'Peek Performance' event will also be completely virtual and streamed from Apple Park. Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE (2022) with 5G support, iPad Air with updated internals, and new Macs at the event.

The event is confirmed by the invitation that has been sent out to the press. Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Apple, also posted a small video teaser on Twitter confirming that the event will take place on March 8, 2022.

What to expect from Apple's March 8 event

Apple is expected to announce iPhone SE (2022) at the event. The new iPhone SE is expected to bring 5G support to the company's budget smartphone. The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to be powered by an A14 Bionic processor. Previous rumors have suggested that the iPhone SE will still keep the old design with an LCD display, large bezels, and the Touch ID home button. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also suggests that Apple might drop the price of the 2020 iPhone SE to $199 following the launch of the new model. The new model is expected to start at the same price as the 2020 model, i.e., at $399.

In addition to iPhone SE, Apple is also expected to announce new Macs. Recently, three new Mac models were registered in the Eurasian database suggesting that the launch of new devices is imminent. Apple is expected to introduce a new 13-inch MacBook Pro at the event. The new entry-level MacBook Pro might also feature Apple's second-generation M2 chipset. However, it is said that the new MacBook Pro will not take design cues from its 14-inch and 16-inch siblings and retain the notch-less display.

Other than the new entry-level MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display, Apple could also announce new iMac Pro and Mac Pro models. Both of these Mac models have not been updated with M-series chips since the transition to Apple Silicon and the company could finally announce them with new designs and internals. Apple could also refresh the iPad Air at this event with some faster and new internals.

Apple could also release iPhone 13 in the new 'Spring' colors as it did with iPhone 12 last year. Finally, Apple could also announce the launch of iOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and iPadOS 15.4 at the event. The new software updates have been under testing for quite a bit and bring features like Universal Control, Face ID with Mask, and more.

