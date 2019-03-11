Apple confirms March 25th event, says “It’s show time”

Apple has reportedly been struggling and tussling with content providers behind the scenes in a bid to stack up all-in-one subscription bundles for news, games and, yes, video content in the past several months.

While on the video side it has put $1 billion into original productions, there has been plenty of balking from potential suppliers such as Netflix, Hulu, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on revenue sharing.

It may end up that Apple launches its efforts one at a time. We’ve been hearing about a rumored March 25th event that would bring about at least the video service ahead of any hardware like second-generation AirPods or a new iPad mini. At least we know now that the date’s correct.

Apple has sent out invitations to an event for March 25 with the tagline “It’s show time” written under the Apple logo (image from The Verge).

BuzzFeed News reporter John Paczkowski points out that Apple also used the slogan for a 2006 event to preview Apple TV.

Apple used the same tagline in 2006 for the event at which it previewed what would become Apple TV pic.twitter.com/8kq2bPymMa — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) March 11, 2019

In the end, we’ll have to see how any new product unfolds and, if the services do come along, what partners will be touted as star contributors to the bundles.