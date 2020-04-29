Apple Maps has started showing COVID-19 testing locations that include registered pharmacies, authorized clinics, hospitals, and dedicated testing sites when users make a relevant query. This feature is now live for users in the United States and also covers Puerto Rico as of now.

Apple has created a dedicated portal where authorities running a COVID-19 testing site can register so that it appears on Apple Maps. Once approved, Apple Maps will show details such as the name of the place and health care provider, contact details, and a website link.

Moreover, users can also check what kind of tests (lab or hospital-driven) are available at the site, and whether it is a building, parking lot, or a drive-through. All testing sites will appear on Apple Maps with a distinct red badge and a special banner in Apple Maps card.

Via: TechCrunch