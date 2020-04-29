If you have an iPhone that relies on the Face ID system, you must already know it doesn’t work with a face mask. Even though it is an important security measure, it can be a frustrating experience for users to enter a passcode and unlock their iPhone because Face ID repeatedly tries to scan their faces and keeps failing.

Well, Apple has finally eased the trouble. Starting with iOS 13.5 beta, users can now directly open the passcode screen with a single swipe if Face ID fails to read their face while wearing a mask. This may not sound like a major feature, but it is definitely a very useful one for users.

With iOS 13.5 beta, the lock screen now shows a passcode field with a message that says ‘Swipe up for Face ID or Enter Passcode’. But since this feature is currently in the beta phase. it might take a few weeks before it becomes available to all users with a stable update.